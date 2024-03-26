Robert Kraft says Calvin Ridley's "girlfriend wanted to be in the South"

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

BOSTON -- When a free agent is choosing his next playing home, there are numerous factors to weigh. The money is, of course, everybody's primary focus. Then there's the appeal -- or lack thereof -- of the roster that the player would be joining, as well as various geographic elements that could be considered pros or cons, depending on the individual.

And with Calvin Ridley opting to sign with the Tennessee Titans over the New England Patriots in free agency despite comparable monetary offers, many have wondered if the Patriots' roster and coaching situation is too unappealing to draw in free agents.

On Tuesday morning, though, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that Ridley's decision was personal.

"It was made clear his girlfriend wanted to be in the South," Kraft said, according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. "He didn't want to be in the Northeast."

Ridley is actually married with a daughter. He grew up in Florida, played collegiately at Alabama, and has played in Atlanta and Jacksonville in his two NFL stops prior to hitting free agency. Ridley's wife grew up in Alabama. Moving to Nashville is certainly a step toward the north, but it is easy to see how it can be viewed as a less significant departure from the South.

Robert Kraft shares that Calvin Ridley told the Patriots his girlfriend preferred to be in the South. He said the team had been willing to make up the difference in taxes between Massachusetts and Tennessee, while acknowledging that the QB situation could have been a factor. pic.twitter.com/no1BzwOpsf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 26, 2024

And while Kraft indicated that the Patriots' unknown quarterback situation might have factored in to Ridley's decision, the life change that would have been necessary for Ridley to move his family to New England seems to have been the larger consideration at play.