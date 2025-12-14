Director Rob Reiner and wife, Michele, found dead in their Los Angeles home in what police call apparent homicide

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead Sunday in their Los Angeles home, sources told CBS News, in what police called an apparent homicide.

Rob Reiner was 78 and Michele Singer Reiner was 68.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," their family said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Firefighters were called to a Brentwood home Sunday afternoon, where they found two bodies. Authorities did not immediately explain the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the Robbery Homicide Division responded to the home but did not provide further details on the investigation other than to say it was an "apparent homicide."

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner at the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles dinner on March 22, 2025. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

In a news conference Sunday night, police would not confirm the identities of the deceased.

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Allen Hamilton said the LAPD was "not seeking anyone as a suspect, or as a person of interest or in any other manner, and we will not be doing that until we conduct our investigation and move forward." Hamilton also noted LAPD has not identified a suspect "at this time."

"No one has been detained. ... No one is being interviewed," he said.

Hollywood, politicians react

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Sunday night that, "This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice. An acclaimed actor, director, producer, writer, and engaged political activist, he always used his gifts in service of others."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that he and his partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, were "heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner."

"Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as 'The Princess Bride' to 'A Few Good Men.' His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others — and encouraging us to dream bigger," he said.

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that his wife "Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action."

And former House Speaker and current Rep. Nancy Pelosi called word of the Reiners' deaths "devastating. It's hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and loving wife."

Actor Sean Astin, the newly elected president of the Screen Actors' Guild, called Rob Reiner "one of those most significant figures in the history of film and television." He said Reiner's impact on American culture "simply can't be overstated."

The Reiners' careers and family history

The famed director is known for movies such as "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally…," "A Few Good Men," "Stand By Me" and "This is Spinal Tap." A sequel, "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues," was released this fall. His wife was a photographer who took the photo of President Trump used on the cover of his book "The Art of the Deal," according to Variety.

The couple married in 1989 and had three children. Reiner was previously married to the late director Penny Marshall, and is the adoptive father of her daughter, actress Tracy Reiner.

The son of legendary comedian and actor Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner rose to fame playing Archie Bunker's son-in-law, Michael Stivic, better known as "Meathead" on CBS' "All in the Family." Reiner won two Emmy Awards for the role.

The family of Norman Lear, the legendary producer of "All in the Family" who died in 2023 at age 101, said Lear "often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary." In a statement provided to The Associated Press, the Lear family said, "Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends."

In "When Harry Met Sally…," Reiner famously featured a brief appearance from his mother, Estelle, who delivered the iconic line, "I'll have what she's having." It was also during the filming of "When Harry Met Sally…" that Rob Reiner first met Michele. In a 2016 interview with AV Club, he said meeting her was what made him change the ending of the movie to have Harry and Sally end up together.