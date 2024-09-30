Rob Gronkowski says Patriots shouldn't start Drake Maye until later in season

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

FOXBORO -- The cries for the Patriots to start Drake Maye are only growing louder with the team at 1-3 on the season and the offense going nowhere. But one Patriots legend doesn't want to see the rookie quarterback for at least another two months.

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is now an analyst on Fox, and gave his take on the Jacoby Brissett vs. Drake Maye debate during halftime of New England's 30-13 loss to San Francisco on Sunday. There was already call for a change with the Patriots down 20-3 at the half, after Brissett had thrown a pick-six and was failing to move the team downfield.

Gronkowski understands the excitement around the third overall pick, but he doesn't want to see the Maye starting games for the Patriots until at least late November.

"New England Patriots fans, I know what you're saying: 'Put Drake Maye in, this offense needs a spark.' But I'm telling you, it will be the same old story with Drake Maye in if he replaces Jacoby Brissett," Gronkowski said at the Fox desk on Sunday. "He'll be getting sacked. The offensive line will be letting guys go through, putting pressure on him. You don't want to ruin his confidence. Wait until at least Week 12."

The Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 on Nov. 24. They then host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 before finally getting their bye week in Week 14. Giving the keys to Maye in Week 12 would give him six starts to finish off his rookie season.

While Maye could potentially give the lifeless New England offense a spark at the moment, chances are he won't be able to overcome the issues along the offensive line. Brissett was sacked six more times on Sunday to bring his season total up to 15. The Patriots started their fourth different left tackle in Demontrey Jacobs on Sunday, and also lost starting center and team captain David Andrews to a shoulder injury after their first possession. That left Nick Leverett to take over at center.

The Patriots have been preaching patience with Maye, who has impressed in practice and is even receiving 30 percent of the practice snaps with the team's starters. Maye played the final series in New England's Week 3 loss to the New York Jets, and completed four of his eight passes for 22 yards while running for 12 yards on a pair of scrambles. He was nearly picked off on his first NFL passing attempt and was sacked twice, but also led the Patriots to the red zone before time expired.

Frustration is mounting with the New England offense, which is averaging just 13 points per game to rank 31st in the NFL. But after Sunday's loss, Mayo backed Brissett as the team's starting quarterback -- at least for now.

"At this point, Jacoby is our starting quarterback," Mayo said in San Francisco. "I haven't watched any film or anything like that. He's been a great leader. He just broke the huddle down after I talked to the guys. We have to watch the film. We have a long flight to go back and watch the film and we're always evaluating every single position."