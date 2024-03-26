2 charged in road rage hammer attack on truck driver on Massachusetts highway

CLINTON - Massachusetts State Police have identified the two men charged in a brutal road rage attack on Route 495 in Bolton.

Twenty-three-year-old Javier Gutierrez Vargas and 28-year-old Juan Marin, both of Dracut, will be arraigned in Clinton District Court, possibly as early as Tuesday, according to police.

Troopers said the two men attacked a tractor-trailer driver with a hammer in the breakdown lane of 495 south around 2 p.m. Monday.

The truck driver, a 28-year-old man from Maine, was rushed to Leominster Hospital with injuries that police described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators said Vargas and Marin took off in a Volkswagen GTI hatchback. They were found in Marlboro a short time later and arrested. Both are charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a single count of disorderly conduct. State Police said a woman who was in the car with Vargas and Marin was not charged.

Both men posted bail and were released.

No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.