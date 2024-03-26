Watch CBS News
Local News

2 charged in road rage hammer attack on truck driver on Massachusetts highway

By Paul Burton

/ CBS Boston

Truck driver assaulted with hammer in apparent road rage incident in Bolton
Truck driver assaulted with hammer in apparent road rage incident in Bolton 01:48

CLINTON - Massachusetts State Police have identified the two men charged in a brutal road rage attack on Route 495 in Bolton.

Twenty-three-year-old Javier Gutierrez Vargas and 28-year-old Juan Marin, both of Dracut, will be arraigned in Clinton District Court, possibly as early as Tuesday, according to police.

Troopers said the two men attacked a tractor-trailer driver with a hammer in the breakdown lane of 495 south around 2 p.m. Monday.

rage.jpg
Troopers said the two men attacked a tractor-trailer driver with a hammer in the breakdown lane of 495 south in Bolton Monday afternoon. CBS Boston

The truck driver, a 28-year-old man from Maine, was rushed to Leominster Hospital with injuries that police described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators said Vargas and Marin took off in a Volkswagen GTI hatchback. They were found in Marlboro a short time later and arrested. Both are charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a single count of disorderly conduct. State Police said a woman who was in the car with Vargas and Marin was not charged.

Both men posted bail and were released.

No other information has been released at this point in the investigation. 

Paul Burton
pburton6282.jpg

Paul Burton is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 10:42 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.