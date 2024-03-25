Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer driver hit with hammer after road rage incident in Bolton, police say

BOLTON - A tractor-trailer driver is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit with a hammer during an alleged road rage incident in Bolton, state police said. 

The incident happened in the breakdown lane of Route 495 Monday at about 2 p.m. 

Massachusetts State Police said the truck driver was assaulted by two men who were in a Volkswagen GTI hatchback. The suspects allegedly fled the scene and were taken into custody in Marlboro. 

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to Leominster Hospital with serious injuries. One of the two men who were arrested is being treated at Marlboro Hospital for injuries they sustained during the altercation. 

The charges against the two men are being finalized. Their identities have not been released. A woman who was in the car with the two men was not charged. 

March 25, 2024

