Road rage incident puts Billerica Memorial High School temporarily on lockdown
BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal.
At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy.
One of the people involved reported seeing something that looked like a firearm, so police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said.
It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff.
The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m.
