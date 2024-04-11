Watch CBS News
Health

Rising lung cancer rates likely linked to radon gas exposure, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Radon in homes may be to blame for rise in lung cancer
Radon in homes may be to blame for rise in lung cancer 01:05

BOSTON - Lung cancer rates are on the rise, but not because more people are smoking. Scientists say a radioactive gas in our homes is likely to blame.

When someone is diagnosed with lung cancer, most people assume they have been a smoker. But 15% to 20% of lung cancers occur in people who have never smoked and patients tend to be younger, in their 40s and 50s.

Researchers at Ohio State University say rising lung cancer rates may largely be due to long-term exposure to radon gas that can seep from the ground into building foundations, including homes.

Radon is colorless and odorless so if you have high levels in your home, you wouldn't be able to sense it, therefore you have to test for it.

About 75% of Americans have not had their homes tested for radon even though the EPA recommends regular home testing. If levels are high, there are measures that can be taken to remove radon from the home, like increasing airflow in the home, sealing cracks in the floors, walls, and foundation, or installing a system that sucks air out of the basement.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 5:33 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.