High levels of radon detected in more than 20% of Mass. homes, report says

High levels of radon detected in more than 20% of Mass. homes, report says

High levels of radon detected in more than 20% of Mass. homes, report says

BOSTON - High levels of radon gas were detected in 21.8% of Massachusetts homes according to a new report by the American Lung Association called "The State of Lung Cancer."

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that comes from soil. It is also the second leading cause of lung cancer and the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, according to the American Lung Association.

Chris DePierro whose family business, New England Radon Solutions, works in radon mitigation, says he believes high levels of radon gas are in even more Massachusetts homes than the report suggests.

"There's about 40% of homes in Massachusetts that have elevated levels. Typical level reading, elevated, is between 4 and 12," DePierro said.

Radon fan CBS Boston

The EPA recommends homes be fixed if the radon level is 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter) or more.

DePierro's business tests and has plans to fix homes if high levels of radon are detected.

One of his tools is an inline radon fan which costs about $1500 to $2000 to install.

"This fan constantly runs and sucks the air from underneath your foundation and then it will exhaust it above the roofline," he said.