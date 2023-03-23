Student stabbed during fight at Lawrence's RISE Academy

Watch CBS News
LAWRENCE – A 15-year-old student was charged with attempted murder after stabbing a classmate during a fight Thursday at RISE Academy in Lawrence.

One student suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital by ambulance.

The suspect was taken into custody at the school without incident.

The 15-year-old is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

The boy is expected to be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court. 

