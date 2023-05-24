New road race to honor Boston Marathon legend Dick Hoyt to go on as scheduled

HOPKINTON - The Hoyt family says the new Dick Hoyt memorial road race will go on as planned this weekend, just days after the death of Rick Hoyt.

The first annual "Dick Hoyt Memorial 'Yes You Can' Run Together" will be held as scheduled Saturday, May 27 in Hopkinton.

Rick Hoyt spent the last several months planning the five-mile road race until his sudden death from respiratory complications on Monday.

Dick pushed his son Rick, who had cerebral palsy, across the finish line at more than a thousand races, including 34 Boston Marathons.

"Although everyone is very saddened about the recent passing of Rick Hoyt, we all believe Rick would want the race to continue to honor his father," the Hoyt family said in a statement. "Rick was named the Race Director of the event and put his heart and soul into planning it over the past 5-6 months. We will be honoring both Dick and Rick and celebrating all their courageous and inspiring accomplishments over the past 40 plus years. "

For more information on the race, visit their website. Registration will close at 9 p.m. Friday.