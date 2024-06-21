Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots reportedly agree to four-year extension

FOXBORO -- When Rhamondre Stevenson said that he and the Patriots were close on a contract extension a few weeks ago, he wasn't kidding. The Patriots' lead running back has reportedly agreed to a new four-year deal with New England.

Stevenson is set to sign a four-year, $36 million contract extension with the Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $17 million of guaranteed money, and will make Stevenson the sixth-highest paid running back in terms of total value.

Stevenson, 26, is heading into his fourth season after he was drafted by new England in the fourth round in 2021. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract, but now becomes the latest Pats player to extend with the team this offseason, joining the likes of Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, and Hunter Henry.

The Patriots are making it clear that they're going to reward and re-sign their own players under the Eliot Wolf regime.

Stevenson is expected to play a huge role in New England's new-look offense in 2024 under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and head coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots are likely going to rely heavily on their run game, with Stevenson leading the group ahead of newcomer Antonio Gibson, third-year back Kevin Harris, and JaMycal Hasty.

A high-ankle sprain ended Stevenson's season after 12 games in 2023, but he rushed for 619 yards off 156 carries (good for a 4.0 yards per carry average) and four touchdowns. He ranked fourth on the team with 38 receptions, which resulted in 238 yards for New England.

Stevenson's best season came in 2022 when he averaged five yards per carry and ran for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns, and added another 421 receiving yards and a touchdown on 69 receptions. For his career, Stevenson has averaged 4.5 yards per carry out of the Patriots' backfield.