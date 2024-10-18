Rhamondre Stevenson made the trip to London, will be game-time decision Sunday vs. Jaguars

LONDON -- Despite missing both practice sessions in Foxboro this week, Rhamondre Stevenson traveled with the Patriots to London and has a chance at playing in Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo even gave an encouraging update on his running back from the U.K. on Friday morning.

"He is getting closer," Mayo said of Stevenson, who missed last week's loss to the Texans with a foot injury. "Probably will be a game-time decision."

Stevenson was moving well on the practice field at the Harrow School Sports Centre in England on Friday while reporters were allowed to watch, though we won't know his level of participation until later in the afternoon. Stevenson had missed the previous five practices for New England after suffering the injury late in the team's Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

While Stevenson struggled with some fumbling issues over the first four weeks of the season, he was greatly missed in last week's loss when the Patriots mustered just 82 yards on the ground against the Texans. Antonio Gibson had just 19 yards on 13 carries, while JaMycal Hasty added 12 yards on his three rush attempts. Quarterback Drake Maye -- in his first career start -- was the team's leading rusher with 38 yards on five scrambles.

The Patriots would like to give their rookie QB a little more support out of the backfield this weekend against the 1-5 Jaguars. Getting Stevenson back in the mix would help that cause in a big way, as he's averaged 4.6 yards on his 77 carries so far this season for 356 yards and three touchdowns.

While the Patriots might get Stevenson back, they will not have left tackle Vederian Lowe, who didn't even make the trip to London as he deals with an ankle injury. Rookie receiver Javon Baker also wasn't stopped on the field on Friday.

