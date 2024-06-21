Reward offered by family in search for missing Massachusetts man

Family desperate for man who went missing in Plymouth after leaving hospital to "come home"

Family desperate for man who went missing in Plymouth after leaving hospital to "come home"

Family desperate for man who went missing in Plymouth after leaving hospital to "come home"

PLYMOUTH - The family of a missing man from Plymouth is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to his safe return.

Rodney Riviello, 69, was last seen on June 18 near Beth Israel Plymouth Hospital on Sandwich Road after he was discharged. His family said he was discharged without his wallet or phone and they weren't notified.

Rodney Riviello, 69, has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Riviello family

Riviello suffers from dementia-like symptoms after several mini-strokes. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a collared blue-striped shirt, blue shorts and a New York Yankees hat. He lives in Manomet and has connections to Boxboro and Provincetown, as well as Clyde, New York and Brooklyn.

Anyone who has seen Riviello or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Plymouth Police.