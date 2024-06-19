Man with memory issues missing in Plymouth after leaving hospital

PLYMOUTH - Police are searching for an man with memory issues who has gone missing after being discharged from a hospital in Plymouth.

Rodney Riviello, 69, has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Riviello family

Missing man in Plymouth

Rodney Riviello, 69, has been missing since 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, after he was discharged from Beth Israel Plymouth Hospital. His family said he was discharged with no phone or wallet and that they were not notified.

Rodney is bald and has brown eyes. He is 5'10" and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a collar-striped shirt, blue shorts, and a New York Yankees baseball hat. He also goes by Rod and may have a bandage on his arm. He currently lives in Manomet.

He had been admitted to the hospital after receiving a head injury and being dropped off by the fire department. His family reported him missing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Possible sighting

Police continued searching for Rodney throughout the night but have not found him.

Rodney was seen on Sandwich Street heading toward Warren Street in Plymouth. His last possible sighting was on Cherry Street in Plymouth around 2:30 p.m., according to his family.

His family is asking people to check their sheds, yards, security cameras, and doorbell cameras for any sighting of their father.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Plymouth Police at 508-830-4218 or call 911.