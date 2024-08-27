Revolution host young fan who helped design jerseys for Fight Childhood Cancer match

FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution had a special guest on the pitch for Tuesday's training session, hosting a young fan who helped design the club's jerseys for next month's Fight Childhood Cancer match at Gillette Stadium.

That match will have extra special meaning for Brock Nowicki, a four-year-old from West Greenwich, Rhode Island. Brock was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer in 2023, and it was during his treatment at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island that he designed the custom numbers for the special jerseys the Revolution will wear on Sept. 28.

It has been quite a journey for Brock and his family -- known as "Team Brockstar" -- over the last two years. A day after his diagnosis, Brock underwent surgery to have the tumor removed. He started chemotherapy a month later, which finished in January of 2024. Brock and family then came to Boston for eight weeks of radiation treatment.

Brock is now cancer-free. Though he'll be tested for the rest of his life, his family remains optimistic.

"He is doing great," said Melissa Nowicki, Brock's mother. "Brock is very silly, very funny, and even going through his treatments he maintained that."

Brock especially enjoyed The Izzy Foundation's room at Hasbro, which his mom said he called "The Busy Room." The room has a number of activities for kids including games and movies, and also offers support for the family of patients.

It was there that patients were asked to help design the special numbers that would be featured on New England's Fight Childhood Cancer jerseys. Brock filled an 8x10 sheet up with his design -- which included a number of "Brockstars" -- and that will now be weaving into New England's numbers on Sept. 28.

Brock Nowicki -- a 4-year old cancer survivor from West Greenwich, RI -- was the guest of honor at Revolution training in Foxboro. WBZ-TV

Brock was given his own Revs jersey with his design in the yellow and white No. 18 on the back. But that was just one part of his very special day in Foxboro.

4-year-old Brock Nowicki with the New England Revolution. Photo by New England Revolution

After revealing his design to the team Tuesday morning, Brock was brought out to the pitch by midfielder Ian Harkes and got to kick the ball around with the Revs. He then got a ball signed by the entire team during a meet-and-greet, and then got a picture with the club.

Brock and his family will be back in Foxboro next month to attend the Fight Childhood Cancer match against Nashville. Revolution head coach Caleb Porter said it was an honor to host Brock and his family on Tuesday.

"It puts it in perspective. We're pushing for the playoffs this year and it's been a long season. The guys have ground through a lot of ups and downs," said Porter. "But it's great to be reminded that life is bigger than a soccer match. To hear Brock's story and the journey he's gone through -- having brain cancer, getting chemo and radiation as a 3-year-old, his family dealing with that -- life is definitely bigger than soccer.

"To see this little boy come through it, and he's a Revs fan -- we made his dream come true today," added Porter. "For us to be able to make today a special day for Brock and his family, it means a lot to us and it puts life in perspective. It enriches our club and our purpose with this club; we want to be in the community and do meaningful things to the families of our supporters."

Brock's design will be auctioned after the match, with all of the proceeds benefitting the Izzy Foundation.

"Hopefully we make a lot of money for the foundation and kids like Brock," said Porter.