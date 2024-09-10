Revere teachers "at a breaking point" after brawls, ask for metal detectors at high school

Revere teachers "at a breaking point" after recent brawls in school

Revere teachers "at a breaking point" after recent brawls in school

Revere teachers "at a breaking point" after recent brawls in school

REVERE – Teachers in Revere sounded off about school safety Monday night following several recent brawls at the city's schools. In their latest attempt to curtail the violence, educators took their concerns to Revere City Council.

Debates about school safety have been going on in Revere for some time, but have ramped up in recent weeks after two fights broke out in between students at Revere High School, resulting in an administrator being injured.

Since then, tensions have flared up between the teachers union and school district.

Revere teachers call for safety measures

Teachers say they've been calling for more safety measures and increased security for months.

Now the district is discussing implementing unannounced police dog sweeps and outside intervention programs.

During Monday night's Revere City Council meeting, members sent a motion to a subcommittee for review. The proposal would put metal detectors in schools

Violence has teachers "at a breaking point"

The motion came after several educators gave passionate speeches to the council.

"We are at a breaking point," Rumney Marsh Academy seventh grade teacher Jane Chapin said. "Last year we saw more incidents of emotional distress, student dysregulation and a mental health crisis among students. But we've been sounding the alarm for years."

Chris Kingston, a Revere High School AP Government teacher, spoke about safety concerns.

"Weapons have been found in our building on numerous occasions over the last few years," Kingston said. "I am not stepping into a melee to get a blade in my ribs."

Teachers were also asking for a more accurate log to be kept of all violent incidents that occur throughout the year and for the district to hire people who are trained in mental health and intervention.