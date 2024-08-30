Massachusetts administrator hurt in fight, teachers' union calls for improving safety in school

REVERE - An administrator at a Revere, Massachusetts high school is recovering after she was struck during a fight and teachers are calling for safety to improve at district schools.

Administrator knocked out during fight

It happened at Revere High School on Thursday. Superintendent Dianne Kelly said several students got into a "physical altercation" before lunch. When the administrator tried to intervene, she was struck in the face. The teachers' union said she was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Kelly said the administrator is now recovering at home and feeling fine.

According to the Revere teachers' union, the Revere Teachers Association, another fight took place after school on Beach Street near the high school. In one social media video, they said a gun was visible.

Kelly said the school identified about a dozen students involved in the brawl and they will face disciplinary action, which could include suspension or expulsion.

"We have zero tolerance for violence in our schools and are coordinating closely with our teams at Revere High School and Revere Police to ensure all parties involved are held accountable," said Kelly in a statement.

Teachers call for improvements to safety

The Revere Teachers Association said in a statement they've been raising concerns about safety at school and claim the administration is ignoring them.

"Rather than addressing the safety crisis happening in our schools, the Revere School Committee has doubled down in misrepresenting what is happening in our schools and consistently dismissing our school safety concerns. The Revere School Committee has abdicated its responsibilities to care for the well-being of Revere students and educators. They're ignoring a crisis," said the union in a statement.

The union said they will attend a Revere City Council meeting on Sept. 9 to ask lawmakers to do something to make schools safer.