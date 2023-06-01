Revere mayor, police reassure residents about safety after shootings near beach

REVERE - Revere's acting Mayor Patrick Keefe made the rounds with state and local police on Revere Beach Boulevard trying to reassure residents and visitors about safety after gun violence broke out Sunday night leaving some concerned about safety.

"I want to leave by 1:00 or 2:00 in the afternoon before I feel things will start escalating, it's sad," said Revere resident Michele Gaudette.

"One way to help control things is more police presence, but I hate to say it that alone won't stop the problem," said Revere resident Carl Abruzese.

Keefe insists police were prepared Sunday night and the chaos shouldn't define the coming months. "Events like Sunday as unfortunate as they are, we can't say they're never going to happen. All we can say is plan accordingly and we do plan accordingly," said Keefe.

Graphic video captured the moment a young man is seen firing into a crowd two blocks from the beach just after 7:00 p.m. Less than an hour later two people suffered gunshot wounds near the bathhouse. "We know if you have 20 officers you need 25, if you have 30 you could use 40. There's not an unlimited supply out there just to grab upon," said Keefe.

Video obtained by the WBZ-TV I-Team shows a man firing a gun into a crowd near Revere Beach CBS Boston

Revere Police Chief David Callahan says it is symptomatic of gun violence that is spreading throughout the country. But he had a message for anyone who comes to the beach and causes trouble. "People who come here with the intentions of being unruly and doing things they shouldn't be doing are going to held accountable," said Callahan.

Officials insist that with beach weather now here they are making adjustments to their patrols, which restaurant worker George Travis hopes will reassure visitors. "If people are concerned about safety they're not going to want to visit, but police can only do so much," said Travis.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but so far, no arrests have been made.