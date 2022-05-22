At least 7 arrested at Revere Beach with increased patrols

Watch CBS News
REVERE -- At least seven people were arrested on Saturday at Revere Beach, where there were extra police officers following a brawl last weekend. 

Last Saturday, a fight broke out that police swarming the area to get it under control. Five people were arrested, and one was hospitalized.   

On Saturday, two men, one woman, and four boys were arrested. Among the boys, the charges varied from assault and batter on a police officer, unlawful possession of a knife, and disorderly conduct. One man was charged with domestic assault and the other for buying alcohol for a minor.

The woman was charged with OUI.

To curb more issues, there was a parking ban put in place at 6 p.m. State Police also closed the beach at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

Police are warning there is no alcohol or marijuana allowed on the beach, and no loud music or activities that could disrupt other people. They also say bags that are brought to the beach could be searched. 

There will additional patrol at Revere Beach and Carson Beach, where State Police there had to also disperse several unruly crowds. 

