Retailer graveyard: Halloween display brings back memories of closed New England stores

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - A Rhode Island man's Halloween display is bringing back memories for New England shoppers.

Joshua Patenaude built a retailer cemetery, with headstones commemorating iconic stores that have gone to the grave or are very near death.

Some of the entries include RadioShack, Blockbuster, and the Christmas Tree Shops, which just closed for good this August after 50 years. Sears, which has just a handful of locations left, is also featured, as are some past regional favorites like Benny's and Ann & Hope. 

There's also a headstone for the Pawtucket Red Sox, which departed the state for Worcester in 2020.

Another featured casualty, Toys "R" Us, closed all its stores in 2018 but is once again trying to come back from the dead with locations popping up at airports and cruise ships

