Couple gets married at Shirley senior living community on Valentine's Day

Couple who met at Shirley senior living community get married on Valentine's Day

SHIRLEY - Seventy-six years of life lessons led Russell Osborn right here. "Yes it has. No regrets," he said, smiling sweetly, at his Valentine bride Nancine.

Nancine was a new resident at 2Life senior living community in Shirley just last summer.

"I'm actually so happy that I came here. That's how I met her," Russell said, of the neighbors' evening patio chats where he first saw Nancine.

The now newlyweds have known love and loss before.

"I lost my wife back in 2007 to cancer. I thought the world of her," Russell shared.

Making the gift of this love, feel like such a treasure.

"It was a dream, meeting somebody that's so nice, kind. He's the perfect husband," said Nancine.

"Beautiful smile, always happy, no negative; the perfect woman. She's just loving and she's great to be with," Russell said, of his favorite things about his new wife.

Dozens of fellow residents witnessed the Osborns exchange vows Valentine's Day afternoon. The proposal came just two weeks ago, after Russell got a little ahead of himself in planning their perfect day.

"What happened is I had talked to [Shirley Meadows' executive director] Veronica Baez about having the reception here. [Nancine] goes, 'you haven't even asked me to marry you yet.' So, I said, 'OK, want to marry me?'" Russell recalled happily.

As they look forward to some travel and simply being together, Russell and Nancine say their love story proves sometimes the best truly is yet to come.

"Always be open-minded. You never know what you're going to run into. Look at us. We're happy," Russell said.

The couple feels tremendous gratitude to the 2Life Shirley Meadows staff members, who were so caring and helpful in making the day special.

Nancine, who is 69, is very devoted to her work at a local women's shelter. Both Nancine and Russell are parents to adult children, as well as proud grandparents.