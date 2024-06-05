Researchers say getting more sleep at night can lead to improved overall happiness

Researchers say getting more sleep at night can lead to improved overall happiness

Researchers say getting more sleep at night can lead to improved overall happiness

BOSTON -- A study from researchers at Baylor University show that happiness may be correlated with the amount of sleep one gets. According to experts, in recent years happiness has declined in the U.S. while sleep problems have grown.

To determine if the two are connected, a team at Baylor University took 90 adults and randomly assigned them to go to bed later, go to bed early, or to sleep normally during a single workweek. Earlier bedtimes extended sleep by an average of 46 minutes and later bedtimes reduced nightly sleep by an average of 37 minutes.

Added sleep was associated with improvements in sleepiness and mood disturbances and greater feelings of flourishing, resilience, and gratitude.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends adults get seven hours of sleep regularly to promote health and mental well-being.