Researchers say getting more sleep at night can lead to improved overall happiness

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A study from researchers at Baylor University show that happiness may be correlated with the amount of sleep one gets. According to experts, in recent years happiness has declined in the U.S. while sleep problems have grown. 

To determine if the two are connected, a team at Baylor University took 90 adults and randomly assigned them to go to bed later, go to bed early, or to sleep normally during a single workweek. Earlier bedtimes extended sleep by an average of 46 minutes and later bedtimes reduced nightly sleep by an average of 37 minutes.

Added sleep was associated with improvements in sleepiness and mood disturbances and greater feelings of flourishing, resilience, and gratitude. 

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends adults get seven hours of sleep regularly to promote health and mental well-being.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 5:50 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

