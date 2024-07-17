Study shows experimental nasal spray could help treat dementia

Researchers develop a new nasal spray that may help treat dementia

BOSTON -- A new study shows that an experimental nasal spray could help treat dementia.

Researchers at the University of Texas recently developed a nasal spray that can effectively deliver antibodies against a protein called "tau" that builds up in the brains of patients with dementia.

They discovered that a single dose was able to reduce the accumulation of this tau protein and improve cognitive function in mice.

Eventually, researchers plan to test this treatment on humans with the hope that it will become a viable option for patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.