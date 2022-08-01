Report: Red Sox acquire catcher Reese McGuire from White Sox

BOSTON -- With Christian Vazquez heading out of Boston via trade on Monday, the Red Sox found themselves in need of a catcher. It didn't take long to find one.

The Red Sox acquired catcher Reese McGuire from the White Sox on Monday. Boston traded reliever Jake Diekman to Chicago to complete the deal.

The #WhiteSox have acquired veteran left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman from Boston in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2022

The 27-year-old McGuire is hitting .225 with a .546 OPS this season. He was arrested in February for public masturbation during spring training with the Blue Jays in 2020. He was traded to the White Sox on April 3 this year.

A left-handed hitter, McGuire owns a career .241 batting average and .646 OPS.

Diekman has posted a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances out of the Red Sox' bullpen this season. The former A's reliever is signed through 2023, with a clup option for 2024.

Earlier on Monday evening, the Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros in exchange for two prospects. They also acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Reds.