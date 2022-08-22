Report: Patriots discussing Isaiah Wynn trade with teams

BOSTON -- Thus far in the summer, most of the trade reports surrounding the Patriots have involved wide receivers. A new report has thrown Isaiah Wynn into the mix.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that the Patriots have talked with teams about potential trades for tackle Isaiah Wynn.

"The one guy I know definitively that they've talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018," Breer wrote. "Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener."

Wynn had already been handed a demotion of sorts this offseason, getting moved from left tackle to right tackle, with Trent Brown swapping back into the role he played when the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2018. That was Wynn's rookie season, which he missed due to a torn Achilles.

Wynn missed half of the 2019 season due to a toe injury, and his 2020 season was cut short due to a knee injury. He played in 16 games last year, after the Patriots had picked up his fifth-year option for 2022. Wynn has been absent from Patriots practices in recent weeks, with Belichick saying the tackle was "day-to-day" prior to the start of last week's joint practice session with the Panthers.

Breer also mentioned Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor as trade possibilities out of New England.

"New England's really tight to the cap, and my sense is they'd like to use a surplus they might have at one position or another to alleviate that and maybe pick up a draft pick or two," he wrote.