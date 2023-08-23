Report: Marquan McCall fails physical with Patriots

Matt Light raffling off tickets to Pats-Eagles Week 1 and meet-and-greet with Tom Brady

BOSTON -- Marquan McCall's run with the New England Patriots is over after just one day.

The second-year defensive tackle failed his physical with the Patriots, according to Jordan Schultz. According to the report, McCall had a knee issue show up during his physical.

Sources: The #Patriots claimed DT Marquan McCall off waivers on Tuesday, but they have now failed him on his physical due to a knee issue they flagged.



McCall has not missed any time due to a knee injury, and it came as a surprise.



He now goes back on waivers. pic.twitter.com/o4aJzjFVHp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2023

The Patriots had claimed McCall a day earlier off waivers from Carolina, releasing wide receiver Tre Nixon to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 379 pounds, McCall played collegiately at Kentucky before signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year.