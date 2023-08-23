Report: Marquan McCall fails physical with Patriots
BOSTON -- Marquan McCall's run with the New England Patriots is over after just one day.
The second-year defensive tackle failed his physical with the Patriots, according to Jordan Schultz. According to the report, McCall had a knee issue show up during his physical.
The Patriots had claimed McCall a day earlier off waivers from Carolina, releasing wide receiver Tre Nixon to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 379 pounds, McCall played collegiately at Kentucky before signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.