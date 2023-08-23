Watch CBS News
Report: Marquan McCall fails physical with Patriots

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Marquan McCall's run with the New England Patriots is over after just one day.

The second-year defensive tackle failed his physical with the Patriots, according to Jordan Schultz. According to the report, McCall had a knee issue show up during his physical.

The Patriots had claimed McCall a day earlier off waivers from Carolina, releasing wide receiver Tre Nixon to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 379 pounds, McCall played collegiately at Kentucky before signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 3:45 PM

