Patriots add big defensive tackle Marquan McCall, release WR Tre Nixon

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, claiming defensive tackle Marquan McCall off waivers from Carolina and releasing wide receiver Tre Nixon.

McCall, 24, originally joined the Panthers an undrafted free agent last year, after his collegiate career at Kentucky. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 379 pounds, McCall becomes the heaviest player on the Patriots' roster, topping the 370-pound Trent Brown.

McCall played in 16 games last year, registering 15 total tackles (7 solo).

Nixon, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in 2021, a selection made by the outgoing Ernie Adams. He did not get into any regular-season games over the past two years, spending that time on the team's practice squad.