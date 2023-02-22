Report: "Everything points" to Bruins landing Vladislav Gavrikov

BOSTON -- On Tuesday, a report indicated that the framework of a deal sending Vladislav Gavrikov to Boston had essentially been agreed upon between the Blue Jackets and Bruins. A day later, there's even more smoke surrounding that potential trade.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman led his 32 Thoughts column by saying that "everything points to Massachusetts as the landing spot" for Gavrikov.

Like Tuesday's report from David Pagnotta, Friedman indicated that the Bruins must make a cap-clearing move before acquiring the D-man from Columbus. Friedman threw out the names of Craig Smith and Mike Reilly.

Friedman added that the Carolina Hurricanes have "spoken to the Bruins about Smith, as Boston might incentivize Carolina to do it."

The 27-year-old Gavrikov is a 6-foot-3, 221-pound defensive defenseman who has registered 10 points (3-7-10) with a minus-8 rating in 52 games this season for Columbus. He hasn't played since Feb. 11, as Columbus has made him a scratch for "trade-related reasons," with the last-place Blue Jackets intending to trade him.

Friedman also said he does not believe the Bruins are in the running to land Jakob Chychrun.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 2, at 3 p.m. ET.