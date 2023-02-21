Bruins reportedly close to acquiring Vladislav Gavrikov from Blue Jackets

BOSTON -- With the NHL's trade deadline nearing, there's been some smoke surrounding the Bruins and Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

That smoke intensified on Tuesday, with David Pagnotta reporting that the Bruins are getting awfully close to acquiring Gavrikov from the Blue Jackets.

"Vladislav Gavrikov Watch 2023 may be nearing the finish line," Pagnotta tweeted. "Per source, #CBJ & #NHLBruins have the framework of a trade in place (talk of a 1st/3rd in package), but Boston has to clear cap space. One player I'm told they're shopping is F Craig Smith."

Pagnotta noted that the Blue Jackets "won't wait forever," so it's up to the Bruins to clear the necessary cap space in an expeditious manner.

...#CBJ won't wait forever. It's understood that if another team swoops in with a competitive/better offer, they could go that route. Ball (or puck) is in Boston's court as they try to make the $ work. Adding Gavrikov could surely eliminate Boston from the Chychrun talk. (2/2) — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 21, 2023

The 27-year-old Gavrikov is a 6-foot-3, 221-pound defensive defenseman who has registered 10 points (3-7-10) with a minus-8 rating in 52 games this season for Columbus. He hasn't played since Feb. 11, as Columbus has made him a scratch due to "trade-related reasons," with the last-place Blue Jackets intent on trading him.

Gavrikov has one year left on his contract after this year, as he's set to make $4.2 million with a $2.8 million cap hit next year.

Smith, an impending unrestricted free agent, is carrying a $3.1 million cap hit this season. He ranks 17th on the team with 10 points (4-6-10) in 42 games played.

While Pagnotta's report indicated the deal may be close to completion, The Boston Globe's Matt Porter said that there's no agreement just yet.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 3, at 3 p.m. ET.