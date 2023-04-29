Remains of an infant found in Zero Waste recycling facility in Rochester
ROCHESTER — Investigators are asking for help in identifying the remains of an infant found in Rochester on Thursday.
Investigators say the devastating discovery of a "fetus or newborn infant" was made at the Zero Waste recycling facility on Cranberry Highway or Route 28 in Rochester.
Some clues lead police to believe that the baby's mother may live on, have ties to, or recently travelled to Martha's Vineyard.
State Police are leading the investigation with assistance from both the Rochester and West Wareham Police Departments.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police.
