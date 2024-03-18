Red Sox to wear Tim Wakefield jersey patch, honor late knuckleballer on Opening Day at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will honor the late Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy on Opening Day at Fenway Park on April 9.

The team announced that a special pregame tribute "honoring the life, legacy and community impact" of Wakefield and his wife will be held prior to the 2:10 p.m. game against the Orioles.

Additionally, the Red Sox will wear a "49" jersey patch throughout the season.

"The commemorative navy patch is shaped like a heart, a nod to Wakefield's role as Honorary Chairman of the Red Sox Foundation, with his number 49 featured in red at the center," the team said, adding that patches will be available for purchase (with proceeds benefiting the Red Sox Foundation) later in the season.

Fans attending Opening Day will receive a Tim Wakefield pin, with Wakefield's jersey number inside of a heart.

Tim Wakefield memorial pin Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox

Wakefield died on Oct. 1 due to brain cancer. Stacy died from pancreatic cancer in February.

The Red Sox will also honor the 2004 World Series-winning -- which Wakefield was a part of -- during the pregame ceremony, with all members of the team being invited.