Red Sox ownership group to receive ESPY for Sports Philanthropist of the Year

BOSTON -- Red Sox ownership hasn't been feeling much love from Boston fans over the last several years, but ESPN is recognizing the group for their work away from the diamond and in the community. Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner and the late Larry Lucchino have been announced as the honorees for the 10th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards at this year's ESPYs.

The group will receive this year's Sports Philanthropist of the Year award at ESPN's annual awards show, which will be held next month. While Boston fans are on the ownership group for not investing in the Red Sox for a number of years, they continue to invest in the local community.

In the release announcing this year's awards, ESPN credited the Red Sox ownership group with helping to drive $120 million in community investment across New England and Lee County in Florida -- where the Red Sox hold spring training -- since taking ownership of the team in 2002.

Henry and his wife, Linda Pizzutti, are lauded for creating the Fenway Park Learning Lab, which provides "inspiration, leadership, and support through immersive and educational tours of their Spring Training facilities to over 2,500 six grade Boston Public School students." Werner is credited with creating the Home Base program, which has helped support over 35,000 veterans "heal their invisible wounds through world-class clinical care, wellness, education, and research." Lucchino, who died in April at the age of 78, had a longstanding relationship with Dana-Faber and The Jimmy Fund, and was the co-chair of the $1 billion "Mission Possible" campaign.

Together, Henry, Werner, and Lucchino are credited with helping to raise over $167 million for cancer treatment and research. Henry and Werner will receive their Sports Philanthropist of the Year award at the 2024 ESPYs, which will air live on July 11 from Los Angeles.