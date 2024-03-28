Red Sox phenom Ceddanne Rafaela officially makes his first Opening Day roster

BOSTON -- Ceddanne Rafaela found out over the weekend that he'd be on the 2024 Red Sox Opening Day roster. That became official on Thursday, as the Red Sox get set to open their season against the Mariners in Seattle.

The Red Sox set their Opening Day roster ahead of Thursday's opener, and Rafaela promises to be one of the most exciting and intriguing players throughout the season. The 24-year-old only has 28 games of experience in the big leagues, but Alex Cora and the Red Sox are expecting a lot out of him as the team's everyday center fielder.

He's got a dazzling glove in the field and a solid bat at the plate, with Rafaela slashing .270/.319/.508 with three homers, six doubles, and 11 RBI over 23 games this spring. His potential is through the roof, and he could develop into something special this season.

The Boston outfield should be pretty exciting overall this season, with Jarren Duran, Tyler O'Neill, and Wilyer Abreu rounding out the team's depth. Duran has loads of potential with his slick glove and speed on the base paths, O'Neill brings a pair of Gold Gloves to the mix, and Abreu swung a promising bat in his time in the majors last season.

The Red Sox are going with just one lefty in reliever Joely Rodriguez, who was selected to the Major League roster on Thursday. Boston also selected recently acquired righty Naoyuki Uwasawa to the roster, but optioned the 30-year-old reliever to the team's Spring Training Complex. Righty Greg Weissert, whom the Red Sox acquired from the Yankees in their return package for Alex Verdugo, is starting the season in the big leagues.

Here's a full look at the 2024 Boston Red Sox:

Red Sox Active Roster

Pitchers (13): Chase Anderson, Brayan Bello, Isaiah Campbell, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Nick Pivetta, Joely Rodriguez, Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski

Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong

Infielders (4): Triston Casas, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Enmanuel Valdez

Outfielders (4): Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Tyler O'Neill, Masataka Yoshida

Infielder/Outfielders (3): Bobby Dalbec, Ceddanne Rafaela, Pablo Reyes

Red Sox Injured List

Second baseman Vaughn Grissom (left hamstring strain) and outfielder Rob Refsnyder (left toe fracture) are both starting the season on the 10-day IL. Pitcher Bryan Mata is also starting on the 15-day IL with a right hamstring strain. All three are retroactive to March 25.

Pitchers Liam Hendriks and Chris Murphy joined Lucas Giolito on the 60-day IL. Hendrick underwent Tommy John surgery last August, but is hoping to return to the mound sometime in 2024.

Red Sox Starting Rotation

As previously announced by manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox are rolling with a rotation of Bello, Pivetta, Crawford, Whitlock and Houck.

The 24-year-old Bello will make the first Opening Day start of his career Thursday night against the Mariners. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. EST.