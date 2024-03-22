Alex Cora sets Red Sox' pitching rotation for 2024 season

BOSTON -- The rotation is now set for the 2024 Boston Red Sox.

With the presumed top three spots occupied by Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta and Kutter Crawford, manager Alex Cora told the media after Friday's game that Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck will round out the rotation.

That decision leaves Cooper Criswell, who signed with the team on a one-year deal in the offseason, out of the rotation. He'll be starting the season in the rotation for Triple-A Worcester, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Whitlock and Houck have the final two rotation spots. Criswell will start the season as a starter at Worcester. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 22, 2024

Whitlock, 27, debuted as a reliever with the Red Sox in 2021, making 46 appearances out of the bullpen and posting a 1.96 ERA and 1.105 WHIP over 73.1 innings. He began the 2022 season as a reliever but moved into the rotation by late April, but he suffered an injury in June and returned to the bullpen in July. Similarly, Whitlock started the 2023 season in the roation but suffered an injury in early July. Upon returning in August, he finished the season as a reliever.

In his career, Whitlock owns a 2.65 ERA and 1.048 WHIP as a reliever and has a 4.76 ERA and 1.290 WHIP as a starter. The 27-year-old Houck took an alternative path, beginning as a starting pitcher in 2020 and 2021 before moving to the bullpen. Houck worked primarily as a reliever in 2022 (28 relief appearances, four starts) but returned as a full-time starter in 2023.

Houck, too, has been more successful as a reliever, posting a 2.68 ERA and 1.137 WHIP in 33 outings. In 41 starts, he has a 4.17 ERA and 1.250 WHIP.

The 27-year-old Criswell pitched well in spring training, posting a 2.95 ERA and striking out 17 batters (while walking just three) in 18.1 innings. He figures to be the first arm called upon when the Red Sox need a starter from Triple-A.