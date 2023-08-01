What we're hearing about the Red Sox ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline

BOSTON -- Much like last season, it looks like the Red Sox would like to be buyers AND sellers at Tuesday's 6 p.m. trade deadline. And it looks like Chaim Bloom may have some success at that approach this time around, though it remains a difficult balancing act for Boston's Chief Baseball Officer.

Last year, Bloom sent away catcher and clubhouse leader Christian Vazquez ahead of the deadline, which sent the wrong kind of message to the team. The Sox were still kinda, sorta in the playoff hunt when he made that move, but it greatly deflated the clubhouse and a tailspin ensued shortly after. Picking up Tommy Pham wasn't nearly enough to save things in 2022.

Fast forward to this season, and while the Sox are way out of the AL East, they are very much in striking distance for a Wild Card spot. Mix in the fact that they've been the best team in baseball for about six weeks, and Red Sox players have made a convincing argument to add to this team at the deadline.

Bloom has the intentions -- and the ammo -- to do just that. He even has the ammo to do a bit of selling and pick up some players that will be under team control for a bit longer as well, if he so chooses.

Will he do either? We'll find out as the day goes on, but for now, here are some of the rumors surrounding the Red Sox as the deadline quickly approaches.

The Red Sox want some starting pitching

The Red Sox are among the teams looking to add starting pitching at the deadline, with just about any team in or around the playoff picture looking to add starting pitching at the deadline. The team really needs a starter, and picking one up should help Boston remain in the playoff hunt the rest of the way.

Boston has remained afloat with just Brayan Bello, James Paxton, and Kutter Crawford making up the rotation while Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock recover from their various injuries. Hanging tough while employing a pair of "openers" is nothing short of impressive, and the Red Sox bullpen and Alex Cora deserve some praise for that. But even with that trio of aforementioned injured pitchers expected to return in the near future, it would be in Boston's best interest to add another arm to the rotation.

Pitching matters most in October, and right now, the Red Sox are thin on it in the starting five. If Bloom is serious about giving the team an opportunity to win in the playoffs, it'd be in his best interest to get the team another starter. They aren't cheap, but we'll see if Bloom can swing a deal to help the Boston rotation the rest of the way.

One name to keep an eye on: Eduardo Rodriguez. The Tigers are making him available but are reportedly asking a steep price. The lefty has an opt out after this season, or he can opt into the final three years of his contract that will pay him $49 million.

Other teams may want some of the Red Sox pitching

Paxton has been one of Boston's best pitchers this season, but he's also one of the team's best trade chips at the deadline. Teams in contention have been keeping tabs on the 34-year-old southpaw, who is 6-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over his 13 starts this season.

It would be surprising to see him go given Boston's lack of starting pitching at the moment, and teams would really need to blow the Red Sox away with their trade offer for the team to make any move with Paxton.

But if that mind-blowing deal comes along, it will be something that Bloom has to think long and hard about. (Just not too long. There is a deadline, after all.)

Adam Duvall could be dealt

The veteran outfielder will be a free agent after the season and could get the Red Sox something at the deadline. Moving him would also clear up a logjam in the outfield, with Jarren Duran proving over the last several months that he is worthy of being in the lineup every day alongside Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo. (Rob Refsnyder is a solid fourth option in the outfield.)

The problem is that Duvall has been steady when healthy this season, hitting .261 with nine homers -- including a pair in his last four games. That should have him high on the wish list of other teams, with the Phillies reportedly scouting him last week, and if the Sox want to free up playing time elsewhere in the outfield, Duvall could be the odd man out.

Alex Verdugo won't be traded

There was a report Monday that the Red Sox were open to moving Alex Verdugo ahead of the deadline. But Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Monday evening that Boston is telling teams inquiring about the outfielder that he isn't going anywhere this season.

Several teams who inquired about trading for Boston #RedSox outfielder Alex Verdugo were told the Red Sox plan to keep him through at least this season.

He's a free agent after the 2024 season. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2023

So that should make all the 99ers feel a bit better on this deadline day.

Justin Turner won't be going anywhere

Just don't expect the big redhead to move. He's been sensational in any role Cora has asked him to fill and is a tremendous leader in the clubhouse.

When teams asked about Turner in trade talks last week, they were shot down quickly. So don't expect Turner to be changing uniforms after 6 p.m. Tuesday.