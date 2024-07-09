Red Line derailment in Boston forces MBTA to run shuttle buses between Harvard and Broadway stations

BOSTON - A derailment on the Red Line early Tuesday morning forced the MBTA to bring out shuttle buses for several angry and frustrated commuters.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said a maintenance vehicle derailed at Park Street around 5 a.m. The T replaced northbound and southbound service between the Harvard and Broadway stations with shuttle buses for the morning rush hour.

"Personnel remain on scene working to resolve the issue," the MBTA said in a brief statement on social media.

Several shuttle buses lined up outside the MBTA's Broadway station Tuesday morning after a derailment shut down part of the line. CBS Boston

The T said commuters coming from the South Shore should use the commuter rail for service to South Station.

There's no word yet on what caused the derailment or if anyone was hurt.

Passengers lined up for several buses outside of the Park Street station. A commuter named Chris told WBZ-TV he was heading to South Station when he had to get off at Park Street. He decided to avoid the shuttle bus.

"I'm going to walk, yeah, it's a nice day," he said, trying to be optimistic.

Auditor's report on MBTA

The derailment comes two days after a new report from the state auditor's office found several issues with the MBTA's frontline customer service team, according to the State House News Service. The report from Auditor Diana DiZoglio said a vendor hired by the MBTA to provide customer service rarely performed enough station inspections and that some of the workers didn't have enough safety and operations training. The MBTA said the auditor's team used a methodology that "negatively skews the data."

For the latest updates on the MBTA's Red Line service alerts, visit their website.