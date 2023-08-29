Man killed in construction accident at Boxboro recycling plant

BOXBORO – A man was killed in a construction accident at a recycling plant in Boxboro Monday.

Police were called to the facility on Codman Hill Road just after 2 p.m. and found the unidentified man in his 40's seriously hurt.

It's not clear yet what happened. Police said in a statement the man was hurt "from a heavy piece of machinery that was operating on the property."

He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Boxboro Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are still looking into the accident.