Man killed in construction accident at Boxboro recycling plant
BOXBORO – A man was killed in a construction accident at a recycling plant in Boxboro Monday.
Police were called to the facility on Codman Hill Road just after 2 p.m. and found the unidentified man in his 40's seriously hurt.
It's not clear yet what happened. Police said in a statement the man was hurt "from a heavy piece of machinery that was operating on the property."
He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Boxboro Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are still looking into the accident.
