'He was my best friend,' Raynham police mourn unexpected death of retired K-9 Kyro

RAYNHAM – The Raynham Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of retired K-9 Kyro, who died Monday.

Police said Kyro, a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic, died due to "sudden illness."

An honor service was help Tuesday at Angel View Cemetery in Middleboro, with Raynham police and other departments from around the region participating.

Raynham Police K-9 Kyro. Raynham Police

Kyro began working with handler Ken Collins in 2013. He went on to work with Sgt. Fran Pacheco when Collins retired.

"This is my partner. He will be greatly missed. He was my best friend took care of me on the streets for 7 years," Pacheco tweeted.

Raynham police said Kyro was deployed over 300 times, often searching for missing people, suspects, or looking for evidence. He worked with the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMELC) SWAT team for several years.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Raynham Police Department, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Pacheco family upon the sudden loss of beloved K-9 Kyro," Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. "Kyro served as a fearless and loveable member of not just our police department but the Pacheco family as well. Kyro's impact on our department, the Pacheco family and surrounding communities will not be forgotten."