15-year-old Terry Boston, Jr. killed, 3 other teens hurt in crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH - A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other teenagers were hurt in a single car crash in Randolph late Tuesday night.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, the four teens were in a 2011 Nissan Altima on North Main Street when it left the road and slammed into a tree just before 10:30 p.m.

Fifteen-year-old Terry Boston, Jr. of Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenage boy was rushed to Boston Medical Center on a medical rescue helicopter and spent the night in intensive care. Two teen girls were also taken to hospitals in ambulances. There's no word yet on their conditions.

Investigators haven't said who was driving at the time of the crash. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

"I join the Randolph Police in extending my condolences to young Mr. Boston's family on this tragic loss of life," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Wednesday.