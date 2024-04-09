Large storm system to bring more soaking rain, flooding risk to Massachusetts

BOSTON - Sunny skies will give way to heavy rain later this week as another slow-moving storm system moves in. Here's the latest from the WBZ NEXT Weather Team on conditions for Red Sox games at Fenway Park, when Massachusetts could see rain, and an early look at the Boston Marathon forecast.

Red Sox home opener forecast

Happy Opening Day! One of my personal favorite days of the year. There's hope in the air for not only the Red Sox but for spring and warmer times! Granted, both of those seem to be tall tasks right about now, but we can dream...

It sure is nice to see blue skies for Opening Day. As you all know, April at Fenway Park can be "at your own risk."

We will stay dry with just some passing clouds here and there through the game Monday afternoon.

Unfortunately, a fairly strong seabreeze will develop, dropping temperatures from the 50s into the 40s later in the afternoon.

So, if you're going, grab a few extra layers!

There won't be much, if any, sunshine over the rest of the week. In fact, there is a threat of showers at Fenway both Wednesday and Thursday (likely no washouts).

Friday may be a different story ... we are expecting a steadier and heavier rain.

And that is our NEXT Big Thing/NEXT storm.

When does the rain storm start in Massachusetts?

The heaviest rain looks to fall between Thursday night and during the day Friday.

There is a risk of another inch or more and some renewed flooding.

This is going to be another large storm system, covering much of the northeast and East Coast.

It will also be slow to exit (again) ... and therefore it is likely that some showers will linger into the weekend.

More on that to come in the days ahead.

Boston Marathon forecast

It is early ... BUT, right now the weather looks very nice for Marathon Monday!

Looks like the sunshine will return (much like this past Monday) along with mild temperatures (60s).

Perhaps a bit too warm for runners ... but great for spectators and those over at Fenway.