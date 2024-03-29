Another "juicy" storm could bring more rain, some snow to Massachusetts

BOSTON - This has been a ROUGH stretch. For the fifth time this month, we are measuring the rainfall in Massachusetts in multiple inches, and it looks like there could be more rain and maybe even wet snow in the forecast.

Spring can be so cruel here in New England. Perhaps you are looking ahead at the calendar and thinking April will bring a fresh start and new weather pattern ... nah.

Just wait until you hear what's in store next week.

When will the rain end in the Boston area?

The rain is SLOWLY heading east and out to sea. It will take all day long to completely dry out, especially in far southeastern Massachusetts.

Areas to the west will be the first to see the sunshine later on Friday afternoon. We should get a glimpse before sunset this evening in eastern Mass.

For those with clear skies overhead, there is a great opportunity to see the International Space Station overhead Friday night.

Weekend forecast for Massachusetts

The weekend is looking decent.

Saturday will feature lots of Vitamin D! Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s!

Only caveat - the wind. It will be a gusty day on Saturday. Westerly winds will stay busy most of the day, gusting between 20-35 mph before slackening off in the evening.

There is a slight chance of a few rain or snow showers late Saturday night or very early on Sunday. The risk is fairly low, but just something to keep in mind if you are headed out for an early morning service on Sunday.

Otherwise, Sunday will feature partial sunshine and temperatures once again in the mid 50s for most of the area.

It will be breezy but much less windy than Saturday.

More rain arrives next week?

April arrives on Monday but with the same old story. It looks like another long-duration storm is headed our way.

Details are still to be worked out, but the timeframe would be late Tuesday through Thursday.

This will be another "juicy" storm with lots of precipitation. That COULD include some wet snow, especially in elevated areas.

Nobody likes you, April.