Rachel Felix of Boston Medical Center Health System honored with Pinnacle Award

BOSTON - Rachel Felix remembers, vividly, going to bed while her mom, then a law student at Northeastern University, was working at the dining room table and waking up to find her mother already back at the table working again.

Even as a girl, she recognized her mom's work ethic. She also saw the approach her mother took to balancing work with family time and friendships. It made an impression on Rachel who cites her mom as the person who most inspires her. "She really is the epitome of working hard and playing hard and being able to balance things so that she can be a better leader. And the best leader," she said.

Following her mom's lead

As Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Boston Medical Center Health System, Rachel follows her mom's lead. "My team knows we're going to work really hard. But we're also going to have fun, we're going to laugh and celebrate our victories," she said.

Rachel finds success in living her purpose. Improving patient partners' healthcare outcomes and helping to improve their economic mobility is especially satisfying. She also relishes the opportunity to educate people about the breadth of BMCHS' offerings with its three hospitals, outpatient facilities, community hospitals, a health plan, and its specialty pharmacy service. BMCHS is also affiliated with Boston University.

Rachel Felix, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Boston Medical Center Health System CBS Boston

Asked about the best advice she's received; Rachel recalls a quote from an executive who wanted to encourage Rachel to lean into her role as a confident contributor. "Often wrong. Never in doubt."

Rachel explains its meaning and the importance of not simply acquiescing to the person in a meeting with the loudest voice. "We have value. We are experts. And we sometimes just have to use our voice and not sit back," she said.

Rachel sees challenges as opportunities and, specifically, an opportunity to grow and learn. Thinking about how to grow from a city hospital to the academic medical center that BMCHS is now (and having people understand that)-and relay what's involved in that expansion--is an example of a challenge that allowed Rachel and her team to think big. "We landed with Rewriting Healthcare which is bringing clinical expertise and excellence and innovation. And marrying it with compassion and equity."

Rachel will receive the 2025 Pinnacle Award for Achievement in Health Care on January 31.

WBZ is proud to serve as the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's media partner for the event.