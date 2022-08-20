Rabid fox found in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER - A fox in Gloucester has tested positive for rabies, the city's Health Department said Friday evening.

The fox was found on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any person who was bitten or scratched by the fox or was exposed to the fox's saliva is at high risk for rabies and should call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or a health care provider for a risk assessment.

Disease can be prevented by receiving a series of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis shots soon after exposure.

Anyone who's pet could have come in contact with this fox should contact Gloucester Animal Control.