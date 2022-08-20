Watch CBS News
Local News

Rabid fox found in Gloucester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

GLOUCESTER - A fox in Gloucester has tested positive for rabies, the city's Health Department said Friday evening.

The fox was found on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any person who was bitten or scratched by the fox or was exposed to the fox's saliva is at high risk for rabies and should call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or a health care provider for a risk assessment.

Disease can be prevented by receiving a series of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis shots soon after exposure.

Anyone who's pet could have come in contact with this fox should contact Gloucester Animal Control.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 8:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.