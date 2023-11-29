Strengthening quad muscles could reduce need for knee replacement, research finds

BOSTON - Researchers have found that there are certain exercises people with knee arthritis can do to reduce their need for joint replacement.

Experts said to focus on the quadriceps muscles, the muscles on the front of the thigh versus the hamstring muscles, the muscles on the back of the thigh. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco evaluated thigh muscle volume in 134 participants and found that having a higher ratio of quadriceps to hamstring volume was associated with lower odds of total knee replacement, suggesting that exercises that prioritize the quads could be beneficial.

Experts said strong quads take pressure off the knee joint and help the kneecap function better. Quad exercises include squats, lunges, step-ups, as well as yoga and Tai Chi.