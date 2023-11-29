Watch CBS News
Health

Strengthening quad muscles could reduce need for knee replacement, research finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Strengthening quad muscles could reduce need for knee replacement
Strengthening quad muscles could reduce need for knee replacement 00:50

BOSTON - Researchers have found that there are certain exercises people with knee arthritis can do to reduce their need for joint replacement.

Experts said to focus on the quadriceps muscles, the muscles on the front of the thigh versus the hamstring muscles, the muscles on the back of the thigh. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco evaluated thigh muscle volume in 134 participants and found that having a higher ratio of quadriceps to hamstring volume was associated with lower odds of total knee replacement, suggesting that exercises that prioritize the quads could be beneficial.

Experts said strong quads take pressure off the knee joint and help the kneecap function better. Quad exercises include squats, lunges, step-ups, as well as yoga and Tai Chi.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 6:07 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.