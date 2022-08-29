Purse snatcher stabs, bites good Samaritan trying to stop him, police say

MALDEN -- A good Samaritan who was trying to stop a man from stealing a purse was stabbed and bitten by the suspect, police said. It happened in Malden Monday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was walking down Rockland Street when a man came up and grabbed her purse. They struggled, and the woman was left bruised.

The suspect allegedly took off with the purse and ran down Chestnut Street. Two good samaritans chased after him.

Police said the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed one of the good samaritans, and then bit him. Responding officers also struggled with the man before he was arrested.

The good Samaritan and the victim both have non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the good Samaritan is lucky his injuries were not worse.