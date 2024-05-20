Purebred, designer dogs rescued from "puppy mills" going up for adoption in Massachusetts

AI tool could match dogs with perfect owners AI tool could match dogs with perfect owners 01:33

SALEM - Twenty-two specialty breed dogs have arrived in Massachusetts and will be going up for adoption soon, the MSPCA says.

The organization says the dogs flown in from Missouri on Saturday had been "living in over-crowded commercial breeding facilities, commonly known as puppy mills." They were then brought to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem for a 48-hour quarantine.

"They'll make perfect pets"

The dogs described by MSPCA as "purebred and designer dogs" are between 1 and 10 years old. The breeds include Cocker Spaniels, Papillons and Havanese.

A couple of the dogs "are a little shy," Mike Keiler with the MSPCA's Animal Protection Division said.

Dogs up for adoption with the MSPCA MSPCA-Angell

"Dogs in these situations often have specific behavior needs, so their future adopters may need to be very patient with them," he said. "But we know that they'll make perfect pets for the right homes when they're ready to find them."

Once the dogs are ready for adoption, they'll be added to the MSPCA's available animal page. Interested adopters can also visit them soon at the Salem shelter.

MSPCA pushing pet shop bill

The MSPCA is backing legislation on Beacon Hill that it says would stop "inhumane" commercial breeding facilities from supplying pet stores with puppies. The bill would ban pet shops in Massachusetts from selling dogs, cats and rabbits.

"If pet stores are no longer able to sell dogs, cats, and rabbits, fewer animals will suffer in those facilities," MSPCA Advocacy Director Kara Holmquist said in a statement.

The State House News Service reported last fall that the bill was opposed by some pet store owners and a pet industry lobbyist who said it could lead to a rise in unregulated or unlicensed breeders.