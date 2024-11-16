Protesters clash over abortion rights in Boston Common; 9 arrested

BOSTON - Protesters on opposing sides of the abortion debate clashed on Boston Common leading to nine arrests.

Opposing sides clash over abortion rights

The conflict started after a men's march of anti-abortion advocates rallied outside of Planned Parenthood on Commonwealth Avenue on Saturday morning. The march then proceeded to the bandstand on Boston Common and called for abortions to be abolished.

The Men's March is a group of demonstrators against legal abortion access. Most members of the group are Catholic.

Once there, they were met by counter-protesters advocating for women and their right to choose. Some of the protesters were dressed as clowns and played circus music and blew on horns and cowbells.

"They have a right to be here and we have a right to speak out against them, and the police are here just to keep the peace, and I hope that's all they do," said one protester.

Boston Police step in

Boston Police separated the two groups with barricades, but as tensions grew and people began hurling insults, police had to step in.

"People are angry. People are scared. People are scared of their rights being taken away," said a second protester.

Police said the arrests were made for disorderly conduct.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that while Boston supports free speech, it's the job of police officers to make sure everyone is safe.

The Catholic Action League of Massachusetts has asked Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden to file criminal charges against those arrested, saying those participating in The Men's March had their rights to free speech obstructed.

"It is a disgrace, a scandal and an outrage that, in America's most historically Catholic city, Catholic men cannot march through the streets of Boston, reciting the Rosary, without being harassed, heckled, insulted, abused, obstructed, impeded and shouted down," said Catholic Action League Executive Director C. J. Doyle.