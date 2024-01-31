Watch CBS News
Being physically active could reduce risk of prostate cancer, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - According to the CDC, about 13% of American men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, but a new study finds that being more physically active could reduce that risk.

Previous studies have shown that regular exercise can reduce your risk of breast, colon, and lung cancer. But data has not been so clear when it comes to prostate cancer.

Researchers at the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences studied nearly 58,000 men and found those who improved their cardiorespiratory fitness over time had a significantly lower risk of developing prostate cancer, by as much as 35%. They said the results of this study provide even more evidence that physical activity can also help prevent prostate cancer.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

January 31, 2024

