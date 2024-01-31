Being physically active could reduce risk of prostate cancer, study says

BOSTON - According to the CDC, about 13% of American men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, but a new study finds that being more physically active could reduce that risk.

Previous studies have shown that regular exercise can reduce your risk of breast, colon, and lung cancer. But data has not been so clear when it comes to prostate cancer.

Researchers at the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences studied nearly 58,000 men and found those who improved their cardiorespiratory fitness over time had a significantly lower risk of developing prostate cancer, by as much as 35%. They said the results of this study provide even more evidence that physical activity can also help prevent prostate cancer.