Immigrants and organizations in Massachusetts worried about deportations under Trump

SHARON - A family of four that arrived in Massachusetts after fleeing Afghanistan a month ago makes sure to keep their dreams close to their hearts and their children even closer.

"It was a very bad situation. The women can't live and can't do any jobs. The children are not very safe," Zakira Mosawi said.

Family flees Afghanistan for a better life

Mosawi and Sayed Sajjadi fled Afghanistan with their two children, 4-year-old Shirin and 7-year-old Sayed Jr, for their own safety and to seek a better life.

"Afghanistan is very dangerous under the control of the Taliban. The future of our children is very important for me. Future of the children is not good in Afghanistan," Sayed said.

They arrived in Sharon through the International Institute of New England, an organization that serves immigrants and refugees. They are here as part of a Refugee Resettlement Program and currently have a Special Interest Visa.

But it's a promise made by President-Elect Donald Trump that has this family and the International Institute of New England deeply concerned about the future of many families seeking a better life.

"We will seal the border, stop the invasion, and launch the largest deportation effort in American history," President-elect Donald Trump said.

Concerned about deportation

"Our mission has never been more critical, and it's gonna be more critical in the coming four years," the President of the International Institute of New England, Jeff Thielman, said.

Thielman says he's fielding a lot of calls from clients and staff who have a lot of fear and concerns.

"A real danger is they could be picked up in some sort of a crazy raid. That's logistically difficult to do. We are trying to tell them to just take a breath, to know your rights. We're doing all sorts of know your rights conversations and education among our staff and among our clients and we hope that people are careful about whom they talk in the coming weeks and months," Thielman said.

For now, Zakira and Sayed Sajjadi are happy their kids are in a better place and hope their dreams of having a home in America will not be taken away.

"I worry about it but I am hopeful that he can't do it," Zakira said.