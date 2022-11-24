President Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket firefighters
NANTUCKET - Nantucket firefighters who had to work on Thanksgiving got a special visit from the President of the United States.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden brought their 2-year-old grandson, Beau, to the Nantucket firehouse Thursday morning.
They brought pumpkin pies for the firefighters. The firefighters gave Beau a miniature helmet as a gift.
The president then headed back to his rental home to call military families to thank them for their service.
The Bidens have been visiting Nantucket for Thanksgiving since 1975.
