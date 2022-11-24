President Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket firefighters

NANTUCKET - Nantucket firefighters who had to work on Thanksgiving got a special visit from the President of the United States.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden brought their 2-year-old grandson, Beau, to the Nantucket firehouse Thursday morning.

They brought pumpkin pies for the firefighters. The firefighters gave Beau a miniature helmet as a gift.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and grandson Beau Biden Jr., arrive with pies for firefighters on Nantucket, November 24, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president then headed back to his rental home to call military families to thank them for their service.

Jill and I were honored to speak with women and men of our Armed Forces this afternoon.



You gave up your seat at the Thanksgiving table to defend us – and we owe you a debt of gratitude.



You’re the best of America. pic.twitter.com/Y1WLXnCZQW — President Biden (@POTUS) November 24, 2022

The Bidens have been visiting Nantucket for Thanksgiving since 1975.