President Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket firefighters

NANTUCKET - Nantucket firefighters who had to work on Thanksgiving got a special visit from the President of the United States.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden brought their 2-year-old grandson, Beau, to the Nantucket firehouse Thursday morning.

They brought pumpkin pies for the firefighters. The firefighters gave Beau a miniature helmet as a gift.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and grandson Beau Biden Jr., arrive with pies for firefighters on Nantucket, November 24, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president then headed back to his rental home to call military families to thank them for their service.

The Bidens have been visiting Nantucket for Thanksgiving since 1975.

